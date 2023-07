Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wiley Rein on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allied World Assurance to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, arising from mold damage, was filed by McAngus Goudelock & Courie on behalf of Granville Towers. The case is 1:23-cv-00623, Granville Towers, LLC v. Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.), Inc.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Granville Towers, LLC

defendants

Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.), Inc.

defendant counsels

Wiley Rein

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute