Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, to Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Horan & Horan on behalf of Barbara Grantham and Marion Grantham, who were issued traffic citations for selling items on a sidewalk. The suit accuses the Greenwood Police Department of singling out the plaintiffs in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. The case is 4:22-cv-00148, Grantham et al. v. City of Greenwood Mississippi et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 20, 2022, 4:07 PM