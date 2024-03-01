Who Got The Work

Ruth Ann Daniels and Amanda M. Inabnett of Gray Reed & McGraw have stepped in to represent Worley in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 16 in Texas Southern District Court by Coane and Associates on behalf of a former Worley employee who contends that he was unable to get rehired due to a false accusation of theft that was placed in the company's HR file. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr., is 4:24-cv-00161, Grant v. Worley Group Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 01, 2024, 9:33 AM

W. Grant

Coane And Associates, PLLC

Worley

Worley Group Inc.

Gray Reed & McGraw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination