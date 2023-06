New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court action was brought by Davis, Saunders, Miller & Oden on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he sustained permanent injuries while working on the railroad. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00502, Grant v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Transportation & Logistics

June 28, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Willard Dwayne Grant

Plaintiffs

Davis, Saunders, Miller & Oden

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act