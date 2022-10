New Suit - Employment

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Jinnie V. Grant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05541, Grant v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 10, 2022, 4:48 PM