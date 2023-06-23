Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alston & Bird and Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed an insurance class action against LM General Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers and Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, seeks damages on behalf of consumers who have had their underinsured motorist coverage claims denied under an ‘unenforceable’ exclusion. The case is 2:23-cv-01153, Grant v. LM General Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 10:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Grant

Plaintiffs

Shenkan Injury Lawyers, LLC

defendants

LM General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute