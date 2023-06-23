Counsel at Alston & Bird and Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed an insurance class action against LM General Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Shenkan Injury Lawyers and Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, seeks damages on behalf of consumers who have had their underinsured motorist coverage claims denied under an ‘unenforceable’ exclusion. The case is 2:23-cv-01153, Grant v. LM General Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 23, 2023, 10:51 AM