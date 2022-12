Who Got The Work

George J. Phillips and Richard C. Jones of Spencer Fane have stepped in to represent Scott Fornelius in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 25 in Tennessee Middle District Court by pro se plaintiff Lovie D. Grant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00863, Grant v. Fornelius et al.

Tennessee

December 09, 2022, 3:26 PM