Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Costco to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Nick Larry Law, contends that Costco does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. The case is 1:22-cv-04704, Grant v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 6:52 PM