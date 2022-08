Removed To Federal Court

Covington & Burling and Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella removed a consumer class action Amazon.com on Wednesday to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Nick Larry Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04357, Grant v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 17, 2022, 12:42 PM