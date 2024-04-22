Who Got The Work

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass partners Philip C. Silverberg and Jodi S. Tesser have entered appearances for Lexington Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim, was filed March 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Molod Spitz & Desantis on behalf of Grant Property Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:24-cv-01650, Grant Property Group, LLC v. Lexington Insurance Company.

April 22, 2024, 8:15 AM

