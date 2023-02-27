Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis; Beck Redden LLP; and Smyser Kaplan & Veselka on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Schlumberger Technology Corp. and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which centers on an agreement to license patented drill bit technology, was filed by Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing on behalf of National Oilwell Varco and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00730, Grant PrideCo, Inc. et al v. Schlumberger Technology Corporation et al.

Energy

February 27, 2023, 6:02 PM