Grant Palmer Elected as Blank Romes Next Chair; Alan Hoffman...

Following interviews with roughly three-quarters of the equity partnership, partners at Blank Rome unanimously voted in October for Grant Palmer to serve as chair starting in January. Palmer, who has served as the firm's managing partner since January of 2019, will take over for current chair Alan Hoffman, who will transition to a chairman emeritus position after serving as managing partner and chair since 2008. Palmer's term as the firm's chair and managing partner is set to expire in 2025.

