New Suit - Copyright

Gray Television, an owner of local TV stations and digital platforms, and Multimedia Graphic Network d/b/a MGN were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by SRipLaw on behalf of Grant Heilman Photography, accuses the defendants of superimposing a partial image of a hundred-dollar bill on top of the plaintiff's photograph of an agricultural landscape, then using the unauthorized derivative work to promote news articles on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00082, Grant Heilman Photography Inc. v. Gray Television Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 17, 2023, 5:56 PM