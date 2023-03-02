New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Granite Re Inc. d/b/a Granite Surety Insurance Co. The suit, against the City of Hermoso Beach, seeks indemnification for surety bonds issued in connection with the construction and/or remodeling of restrooms and solar power infrastructures at five public parks in the city. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01548, Granite Re, Inc. doing business as Granite Surety Insurance Company v. City Of Hermoso Beach.

Government

March 02, 2023, 8:02 AM