New Suit

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Grange Insurance. The suit, brought by Marciano & MacAvoy on behalf of Crafty's Taproom and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Grange has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-01238, Grange Insurance Company v. Kochmer et al.

Insurance

March 30, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Grange Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

defendants

Connor Robert Merlino-Barton

Crafty's Taproom Inc.

Francis Jay Kochmer, Jr.

Jeremy Marinucci

Lori Marinucci

Lori Smith

Raymond Duhaime

Siobhan Duhaime

Thomas Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute