Who Got The Work

Squire Patton Boggs partner Traci L. Martinez and Eversheds Sutherland partner Ann G. Fort have entered appearances for Grange Life Insurance Co., a former subsidiary of Grange Holdings, and its new parent company Kansas City Life Insurance Co. in a pending trademark dispute. The case, which pertains to the terms of a licensing agreement which allows the defendants to use the 'Grange' mark until Dec. 30, 2023, was filed Nov. 30 in Ohio Southern District Court by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Grange Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Graham, is 2:23-cv-03970, Grange Holdings Inc. v. Kansas City Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 15, 2024, 10:32 AM

