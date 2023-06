Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibbons on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Maxim Staffing Solutions to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, seeking to recover over $200,000 for alleged overpayment of incorrect billing, was filed by Bernstein Burkley P.C. on behalf of Grane Healthcare Co. and Laurelwood Care Center. The case is 2:23-cv-01199, Grane Healthcare Co. v. Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 2:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Grane Healthcare Co.

Laurelwood Care Center, LLC

BernsteinBurkley

Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP

defendants

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract