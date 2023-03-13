Who Got The Work

Taft Stettinius & Hollister partners Stacey L. Drentlaw and Ernest F. Peake have stepped in as defense counsel to Western Lake Superior Piping Industry Pension Plan and Board of Trustees of the Western Lake Superior Piping Industry Pension Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to pension plan benefits, was filed Jan. 27 in Minnesota District Court by Nolan Thompson Leighton & Tataryn on behalf of James Grandson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:23-cv-00214, Grandson v. Western Lake Superior Piping Industry Pension Plan et al.

Minnesota

March 13, 2023, 8:05 AM