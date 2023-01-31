New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court on behalf of oncologist Anne Grand'Maison M.D. The complaint accuses Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and other defendants of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff after she reported that the defendants failed to adhere to patient safety standards, including her colleagues alleged lack of modern knowledge regarding the current medical understanding of sarcoma. The complaint also pursues gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00099, Grand'Maison, M.D. v. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center et al.

Health Care

January 31, 2023, 12:05 PM