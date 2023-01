Who Got The Work

Andrew Froman and Marisol Ruiz of Fisher & Phillips have enetered appearances for Aims Medical Sales College in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Nov. 29 in Florida Middle District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of John Grandizio. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:22-cv-02724, Grandizio v. Aims Medical Sales College LLC.

Education

January 13, 2023, 8:05 AM