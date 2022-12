Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against PetNet Solutions Inc. and Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. d/b/a Siemens Healthineers to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Kipnis Law Offices on behalf of Maria Grande, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendants' COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 2:22-cv-07378, Grande v. PetNet Solutions, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 19, 2022, 4:44 PM