Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Lakewood Ice Cream Plaint and Wells Enterprises to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Clancy Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability and racial bias. The case is 3:23-cv-03006, Grande v. Fieldbrook Foods Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 01, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Yaneth Grande

defendants

Fieldbrook Foods Corp.

Wells Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination