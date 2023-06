New Suit

Arch Specialty Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by the Heilman Law Group on behalf of Grananda LLC, Artfield LLC d/b/a Regency Hotel and Jianping Zhu. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00380, Grandana LLC et al. v. Arch Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 8:03 PM

