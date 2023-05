Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America CFO Alastair Borthwick to California Central District Court. The suit, claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 8:23-cv-00894, Grand v. Borthwick.

California

May 20, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Steve Grand

defendants

Alastair Borthwick

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations