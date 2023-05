Removed To Federal Court

Hyatt Corp. on Wednesday removed an employment class action over allegedly unpaid minimum and overtime wages to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC. Hyatt is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 3:23-cv-01001, Granados v. Hyatt Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 31, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Calderon Granados

Plaintiffs

Farnaes & Lucio, Apc

James Hawkins Aplc

defendants

Does 1-50

Hyatt Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Seyfarth Shawll LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination