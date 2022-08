Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Friday removed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and PHH Mortgage Corp. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by J. Gannon Helstowski Law Firm on behalf of Teresa Granados. The case is 3:22-cv-01772, Granados v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Residential Asset Securitization Trust Series 2006-A7CB Mortgage Pass Through Certificates 2006-G et al.