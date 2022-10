New Suit - Trademark

McCarter & English filed a trademark lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of tequila company Gran Coramino LLC. The complaint arises from a dispute with London-based street artist Gary Stranger and seeks declaratory judgment that Gran Coramino can continue using a logo design that combines the letters 'G' and 'C.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09287, Gran Coramino LLC v. Stankiewicz.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 29, 2022, 5:01 PM