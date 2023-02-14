New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprungli (USA) Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court over the marketing and sale of its Lindt dark chocolate products. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher; the Laukaitis Law Firm; and Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, alleges that the chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01186, Gralia et al v. Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 5:22 AM