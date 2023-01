New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealth and Staples were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for facial surgery, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Maria Grajales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60100, Grajales v. United Healthcare Services Inc. et al.