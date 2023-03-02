New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed a lawsuit against Westchester Country Club Inc. on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and sexual harassment. The court action was filed on behalf of the club's squash director, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining about sexual harassment from club members. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-01802, Grainger v. Westchester Country Club, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 02, 2023, 7:54 PM