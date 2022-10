Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tommy Bahamas Café & Emporium to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Grossman Law on behalf of Gary Grainger, who alleges he was not fully paid for hours worked due to the defendant's misapplication of 'tip credit' toward his wages. The case is 8:22-cv-02292, Grainger v. Tommy Bahama R&R Holdings Inc. Dba Tommy Bahamas Cafe & Emporium.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 06, 2022, 3:18 PM