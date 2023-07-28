Removed To Federal Court

OSFS Wilmington-Philadelphia Province Inc. on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Maryland District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by a former medication technician who claims that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting that a nursing home resident had continually sexually harassed and assaulted her. The defendant is represented by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott. The case is 1:23-cv-02037, Graham v. Osfs Wilmington-Philadelphia Province, Inc.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Romell Graham

defendants

Osfs Wilmington-Philadelphia Province, Inc.

defendant counsels

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination