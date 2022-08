Removed To Federal Court

Nissan North America and various affiliates, represented by Jenner & Block, removed a consumer class action over leasing and sales practices to New York Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed by Leeds Brown Law in New York's Nassau County Supreme Court, accuses the Nissan affiliates of failing to honor buyout prices in lease agreements due to additional, undisclosed fees. The case is 1:22-cv-04896, Graham v. Nissan North America Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 19, 2022, 9:33 AM