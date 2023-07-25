Microsoft on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Angel J. Horacek on behalf of a former senior product marketing manager who claims that she was terminated due to her race and due to her request for accommodation to care for her child, who has a disability. The defendant is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:23-cv-05995, Graham v. Microsoft Corp. et al.
Technology
July 25, 2023, 1:59 PM