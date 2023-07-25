Removed To Federal Court

Microsoft on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Angel J. Horacek on behalf of a former senior product marketing manager who claims that she was terminated due to her race and due to her request for accommodation to care for her child, who has a disability. The defendant is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:23-cv-05995, Graham v. Microsoft Corp. et al.

Technology

July 25, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Karmel Graham

defendants

Microsoft Corp.

Does 1 to 20, inclusive

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination