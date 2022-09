Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Louisville Ladder Inc. to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Dean Greer PC on behalf of Amanda N. Graham, contends that a defective featherlite model ladder manufactured and sold by defendant caused head injuries to plaintiff's husband, resulting in his death. The case is 2:22-cv-00107, Graham v. Louisville Ladder, Inc.

Tennessee

September 10, 2022, 8:49 AM