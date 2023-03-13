Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Kansas City Area Transportation Authority a/k/a 'RideKC' to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Keenan & Bhatia on behalf of former CFO Michael Graham, who was allegedly terminated after raising concerns about mismanagement of funds and refusing to conceal financial imbalances. According to the complaint, Graham confronted CEO Robbie Makinen about the mismanagement and was told to 'take a dull pencil and stab [himself] in the eye.' The case is 4:23-cv-00173, Graham v. Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Government

March 13, 2023, 6:35 PM