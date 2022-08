New Suit - Product Liability

Bose McKinney & Evans and Stinson LLP filed a legal malpractice lawsuit on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Valerie Graham. The complaint alleges that Babbitt Johnson Osborne & Le Clainche and other firms failed to file a product liability claim against Cook Medical within the applicable limitations period. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01710, Graham v. Johnson et al.

Legal Services

August 29, 2022, 5:58 PM