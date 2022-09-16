New Suit

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and U.S. Department of the Interior were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit pertains to an 1866 treaty which provided that individuals of African descent enslaved or otherwise living within MCN territory would be deemed citizens of the tribe. The plaintiff, a descendant of an MCN citizen of African descent, alleges that the nation violated the treaty and wrongfully divested his citizenship rights when it ratified a new MCN constitution in 1979. The suit was filed by Beveridge & Diamond and other attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00404, Graham v. Haaland et al.

Government

September 16, 2022, 8:12 PM