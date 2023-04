Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ELN Enterprises d/b/a Midwest CES, David Frandsen and Jacob Johnsen to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Sandra Graham. The case is 4:23-cv-00270, Graham v. ELN Enterprises LLC et al.

Health & Life Insurance

April 21, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Graham

defendants

David Frandsen

Eln Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Midwest Ces

Jacob Johnsen

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 890/