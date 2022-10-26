New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Central Garden & Pet was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over the marketing of the company's Comfort Zone brand synthetic pet pheromone products. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the cat calming products do not provide purported 'calming benefits,' as synthetic animal pheromones have not been proven to provide any calming or other behavior altering effects on cats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-06507, Graham v. Central Garden & Pet Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 5:26 AM