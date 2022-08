New Suit - Class Action

Bloomberg L.P. was hit with a data privacy class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Video Privacy Protection Act, was brought by Bursor & Fisher and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of Bloomberg digital subscribers whose personal viewing information was disclosed to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07015, Graham v. Bloomberg L.P.