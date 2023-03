Who Got The Work

Walter L. Tippett Jr. and William A Robertson of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard have stepped in to represent Closeline Settlement in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on Jan. 20 in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:23-cv-00030, Graham v. Anderson et al.

Real Estate

March 06, 2023, 5:22 AM