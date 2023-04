Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kutak Rock on Monday removed a lawsuit against ACI Worldwide Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that ACI shared false information and omitted his job title when running an employment verification background check. The case is 1:23-cv-21542, Graham v. Aci Worldwide, Inc.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Edwin Lee Graham

defendants

Aci Worldwide, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct