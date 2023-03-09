New Suit - Patent

Armstrong Teasdale and English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Graham Packaging Company LP. The suit, which takes aim at Ring Container Technologies LLC, asserts a patent for oxygen-scavenging containers for the food and beverage industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00110, Graham Packaging Company, L.P. v. Ring Container Technologies, LLC.

