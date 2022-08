News From Law.com

Prosecutors in Atlanta said they need a special grand jury to hear from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, because he may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia. Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Donald Wakeford made that argument Wednesday during a federal court hearing on a request by Graham to quash his subpoena.

District of Columbia

August 10, 2022, 7:31 PM