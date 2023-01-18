New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Corporation and Corteva Inc. were hit with an antitrust class action Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of direct purchasers, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. The action was filed by the Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr. and Scott & Scott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00069, Graham et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

January 18, 2023, 5:09 AM