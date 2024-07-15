Who Got The Work

Lauren Abendshien, Matthew J. Fischer, Sondra A. Hemeryck and Keyonn L. Pope of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila have entered appearances for Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, a pending class action over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product. The court action was filed May 30 in Illinois Northern District Court by Siri & Glimstad and Laukaitis Law on behalf of a class of purchasers of certain models of lawnmowers and pressure washer engines which were recalled in September 2023 due to a defect in the products' camshaft decompressor systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, is 3:24-cv-50204, Graham et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Automotive

July 15, 2024, 10:21 AM

