Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers subsidiary Brighthouse Life Insurance Co. to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Calvin R. Kuhlman on behalf of Daniel Graff, contends that the defendant failed to provide material information to the plaintiff regarding a life insurance policy. The court action contends that the policy requires $1.6 million in premiums for an $800,000 value policy and seeks the return of all premiums paid. The case is 0:23-cv-01112, Graff v. Brighthouse Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Graff

Plaintiffs

Kuhlman Law Office

defendants

Brighthouse Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute