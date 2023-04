New Suit - Personal Injury

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court against Hillstone Restaurant Group Inc. The suit brings claims on behalf of a 96-year-old restaurant patron who fell and fractured her hip on Christmas Eve 2022 while leaving the establishment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02620, Graf v. Hillstone Restaurant Group, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 07, 2023, 12:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Joan Graf

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Hillstone Restaurant Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims