Who Got The Work

Ryan J. Soscia and Amy K. Recla of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Constant Companion Services and Constant Companion in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender - and -age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 21 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney Richard Cardinale on behalf of Tammy Graf. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:22-cv-01910, Graf v. Constant Companion, LLC et al.

Health Care

October 05, 2022, 6:43 AM